Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families

The giveaway will be held at the American Legion at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - It’s the time of the year for giving! Over in Minden the We’re Here nonprofit is teaming up with several other organizations to host a toy drive.

You can drop off unopened toys at the following locations in Minden before Dec. 12:

  • Anytime Fitness
  • Carters Federal
  • Shake the Pounds & SP2
  • Say Grace
  • Regions Bank
  • Cato Fashion
  • Alice Soul Food
  • Mercey’s Closet
  • Cash 2 U

“Our aim is to bless 500 families this year. We want to make sure that 500 families, kids get toys for Christmas, a meal, and also inspirational words. Let them know that they can be anything they want to be as they grow up,” said Patrick White, founder of the organization.

The giveaway will be held at the American Legion at 5 p.m. on Dec. 18. If you would like to donate or get involved, please contact White at (318) 517-5670.

