LSU still No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP’s Top 25 football rankings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU remained at No. 6 in the new Association Press Top 25 college football rankings released Sunday (Nov. 20), after beating the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 41-10.

The USC Trojans (10-1) jumped LSU after disposing of crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45. The Tigers (9-2) hit the road to face Texas A&M at College Station in their regular-season finale next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tulane (9-2) moved up two spots in the poll to No. 19 after delivering an absolute beatdown of SMU, 59-24.

The Green Wave are on the road Friday to face 21st-ranked Cincinnati (9-2). If Tulane beats the Bearcats, they’ll host the AAC championship game.

The unbeaten top four teams in the AP poll remained unchanged: No. 1 Georgia (11-0), No. 2 Ohio State (11-0), No. 3 Michigan (11-0) and No. 4 TCU (11-0).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.