Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

LSU still No. 6, Tulane rises to No. 19 in AP’s Top 25 football rankings

LSU won convincingly over UAB, 41-10.
LSU won convincingly over UAB, 41-10.(WAFB)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU remained at No. 6 in the new Association Press Top 25 college football rankings released Sunday (Nov. 20), after beating the University of Alabama-Birmingham, 41-10.

The USC Trojans (10-1) jumped LSU after disposing of crosstown rival UCLA, 48-45. The Tigers (9-2) hit the road to face Texas A&M at College Station in their regular-season finale next Saturday at 6 p.m.

Tulane (9-2) moved up two spots in the poll to No. 19 after delivering an absolute beatdown of SMU, 59-24.

The Green Wave are on the road Friday to face 21st-ranked Cincinnati (9-2). If Tulane beats the Bearcats, they’ll host the AAC championship game.

The unbeaten top four teams in the AP poll remained unchanged: No. 1 Georgia (11-0), No. 2 Ohio State (11-0), No. 3 Michigan (11-0) and No. 4 TCU (11-0).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes