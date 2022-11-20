Ask the Doctor
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital

One driver was flown to the hospital; the other was taken by ambulance
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A head-on collision sent an elderly man and woman to the hospital.

The wreck happened just before 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20 in the 10300 block of Blanchard Latex Road. That’s six miles west of Blanchard and almost 6 miles south-southwest of Mooringsport.

Caddo sheriff’s deputies said a Hyundai Elantra traveling west swerved into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a Chevrolet Malibu.

The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District 1 ambulance took the Hyundai’s driver to the hospital, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Blanchard Latex Road was shut down for more than an hour as first responders worked the crash. The roadway was reopened about 3 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

