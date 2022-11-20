Gun violence permeates New Orleans with a homicide, 3 armed robberies, 4 carjackings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Weekend gun violence abounded again in New Orleans, with a shooting death, three armed robberies and four carjackings reported in the city Saturday through early Sunday morning (Nov. 20).

A 29-year-old man shot multiple times Saturday at 11:13 a.m. was taken for hospital treatment but died from his injuries, New Orleans police said. The victim, whose identity has not been disclosed, pushed the city’s homicide count beyond 240 for the year after being shot in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard in the Seabrook section of New Orleans East.

The Metropolitan Crime Commission warned last week that armed robbery “continues to increase at an alarming pace,” with already a 50 percent jump over 2021′s numbers. The escalation continued Saturday and Sunday with these seven incidents:

Two gunmen wearing masks and blue hoodies jumped out of a red sedan to rob four men in the 5200 block of Conti Street in the Navarre neighborhood Saturday at 5:19 p.m.

A 62-year-old man sitting on his porch in the 4100 block of Clara Street in the Milan neighborhood was accosted by two males suspects at 6:22 p.m. One put a gun to the man’s head while the second reached into the victim’s pants to take his wallet.

In the 8300 block of Chef Menteur Highway, in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East, a 42-year-old woman was approached at 6:59 p.m. by a man in a black hoodie who demanded her car keys and threatened to shoot her, while implying he was holding a weapon in his pocket. Police said the woman complied until she realized the man was armed only with a set of pliers. She then fought back, police said, but was struck with the pliers and the man fled in her 2003 burgundy Chevrolet Tahoe.

A 57-year-old man was in the 2200 block of St. Claude Avenue at 11:38 p.m. when a man with a weapon approached and demanded his car. The victim complied and the suspect fled in the man’s 2020 blue Audi sedan bearing Texas license plate NKZ0407.

A 34-year-old woman was sitting inside her vehicle in the 1500 block of Music Street, in the St. Roch neighborhood, when a dark-colored SUV pulled alongside at 11:44 p.m. A gunman holding a long rifle jumped out and placed the muzzle against the woman’s temple, demanding her vehicle. The NOPD said the woman got out and the suspect took off in her white Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Louisiana plate 502FIH.

The crime continued into Sunday morning, when an Uber driver took a young male to his destination in the 2800 block of Magnolia Street at 4:09 a.m. When they arrived, the passenger pulled a gun and demanded the driver’s keys and phone. Police said the driver took his keys out of the ignition and fled, but the suspect took off with the victim’s cellphone and fled on foot.

And at the Mid-City intersection of South Broad and Banks streets, a 55-year-old man at a gas station was approached by two gunmen in white hoodies at 5:41 a.m. They pointed guns at the victim’s face and demanded his vehicle, then fled in his gray 2019 GMC pickup truck, the NOPD said.

