Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Former First Gentleman ‘Coach’ Blanco passes away

Raymond S. Blanco
Raymond S. Blanco(ULL)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following is a press release from Gov. John Bel Edwards:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of Former First Gentleman Raymond “Coach” Blanco.

“Some people make a lasting impression from the moment you meet them. Coach was one of those people. The son of immigrants and a devout Catholic, Coach believed in social justice and educational opportunities for all, passions he shared with his late wife Gov. Kathleen Babineaux Blanco. He was Louisiana’s first, and so far only, ‘First Gentleman,’ but he’d be the first to tell you that he won’t be the last. A legend in his own right, Coach led countless teams to victory before moving to an administrative role at his beloved University of Louisiana at Lafayette. His love for this state and devotion to his wife and family were effervescent. I will forever cherish his quick wit and sage counsel – as well as his recipe for the perfect Old Fashioned.

While this is a great loss for our state, we can be comforted in knowing that Coach is once again reunited with his best friend and soulmate, as well as their son Ben.

Donna and I ask that you join us in praying for their children and family during this difficult time.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
James Carstensen
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
Toy drive in Minden hopes to provide for 500 families
Toy drive in Minden hopes to provide for 500 families
Fire at multi-story building.
Vacant multi-story building catches fire near downtown Shreveport
Fire on the corner of Linwood Avenue, Texas Street
Fire on Linwood Avenue and Texas Street; Multi-story building catches fire again