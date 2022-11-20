Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Family & friends honor Ricky Isaac Jr. during NSU game

NSU honors & remembers Ricky Isaac Jr. during football game
NSU honors & remembers Ricky Isaac Jr. during football game(KSLA)
By Michael Barnes
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches State University faced off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19.

This game was a big one for the Demons, but bigger than the game itself was what happened during playtime. Former NSU Defensive End and Deputy with the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Isaac Jr., was honored and remembered by his loved ones.

Isaac lost his life back in 2012 when he got into a car crash on duty.

“He was silly, he was goofy. He was big and buff, but he was like a teddy bear. A little sensitive, a lot sensitive, but he really was a gentle giant,” said Akilah Isaac, Ricky’s wife.

For the 10-year anniversary of his passing, Akilah wanted to do something special for her late husband. Their family stood in remembrance of Ricky on the turf where he used to play.

“When I approached them [NSU] and said, ‘Hey, I want to do something to remember Ricky’s legacy,’ I didn’t want it to be as big as this, but being big, it just brought back a whole bunch of emotions,” said Akilah.

Ricky and his wife first met while attending NSU.

“We just matured together. It is so crazy. We took pictures at the beginning of us dating. We started dating in spring of 2009. So, we took some pictures. We took our engagement pictures of 2011. Just looking at the pictures, you can see the maturity between us and we just grew up together.”

All the things that Akilah loved about Ricky are things she sees in their now 9-year-old son. She was pregnant with Ricky Isaac III when Ricky Jr. passed away.

“Facial expressions. I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh I see your dad, that is your dad.’ It’s sad that he doesn’t even know it, but he just really embodies a lot of his character,” Akilah said.

Even without meeting his dad, Ricky III knows he was someone worth honoring.

“I know people really loved my dad,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
James Carstensen
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
Minden nonprofit hopes toy drive will help provide for 500 families
Turkeys fried to help Gingerbread House.
Turkey Fry Guys Fundraiser for Gingerbread House
Turkeys fried to help Gingerbread House.
Turkey Fry Guys host fundraiser to help abused children
LPA announces specialty Louisiana license plates for the arts.
Contest being held to design specialty La. license plate; sales will support the arts