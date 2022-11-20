Family & friends honor Ricky Isaac Jr. during NSU game

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches State University faced off against the Incarnate Word Cardinals on Saturday, Nov. 19.

This game was a big one for the Demons, but bigger than the game itself was what happened during playtime. Former NSU Defensive End and Deputy with the Natchitoches Sheriff’s Department, Ricky Isaac Jr., was honored and remembered by his loved ones.

Isaac lost his life back in 2012 when he got into a car crash on duty.

“He was silly, he was goofy. He was big and buff, but he was like a teddy bear. A little sensitive, a lot sensitive, but he really was a gentle giant,” said Akilah Isaac, Ricky’s wife.

For the 10-year anniversary of his passing, Akilah wanted to do something special for her late husband. Their family stood in remembrance of Ricky on the turf where he used to play.

“When I approached them [NSU] and said, ‘Hey, I want to do something to remember Ricky’s legacy,’ I didn’t want it to be as big as this, but being big, it just brought back a whole bunch of emotions,” said Akilah.

Ricky and his wife first met while attending NSU.

“We just matured together. It is so crazy. We took pictures at the beginning of us dating. We started dating in spring of 2009. So, we took some pictures. We took our engagement pictures of 2011. Just looking at the pictures, you can see the maturity between us and we just grew up together.”

All the things that Akilah loved about Ricky are things she sees in their now 9-year-old son. She was pregnant with Ricky Isaac III when Ricky Jr. passed away.

“Facial expressions. I’ll be like, ‘Oh my gosh I see your dad, that is your dad.’ It’s sad that he doesn’t even know it, but he just really embodies a lot of his character,” Akilah said.

Even without meeting his dad, Ricky III knows he was someone worth honoring.

“I know people really loved my dad,” he said.

