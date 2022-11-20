Ask the Doctor
Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving

Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25% of drivers don’t know about the law.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are reminding Louisiana drivers about the state’s “Move Over” law ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25% of drivers don’t know about the law.

According to experts, Louisiana drivers are required to switch lanes for stopped law enforcement, emergency workers, tow trucks, and more. If a driver can’t safely switch lanes, that person is required to slow down. AAA said violators of the law in Louisiana could face a fine of $200.

Since 2015, more than 1,600 people have been killed while outside of a disabled vehicle in the United States, according to AAA.

“At times, only a foot or two separates our emergency roadside heroes from the threat of oncoming traffic,” said Don Redman, a spokesman for AAA. “Every driver that approaches an emergency vehicle on the roadside is responsible for making sure that worker can do his or her job safely.”

AAA offered the below tips for drivers:

  • Remain alert, avoid distractions, and focus on the task of driving.
  • Keep an eye out for situations where emergency vehicles, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, or disabled vehicles are stopped on the side of the road.
  • When you see these situations, slow down and if possible, move one lane over and away from the people and vehicles stopped at the side of the road.

