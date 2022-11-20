Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Andy Dalton passes for 3 TDs as Saints top Rams, 27-20

Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov....
Rookie receiver Chris Olave celebrates a touchdown reception against the Rams on Sunday (Nov. 20).(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ two-game losing streak is over, after they disposed of the Rams, 27-20, at Caesars Superdome on Sunday (Nov. 20).

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton threw three touchdown passes in the contest. Juwan Johnson, Jarvis Landry, and Chris Olave hauled in Dalton passes for scores.

Dalton finished 21 of 25 passing for 260 yards.

The Saints (4-7) are 3-3 at home this season. The defending Super Bowl champion Rams dropped to 3-7 after the loss.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford left the game with a concussion.

New Orleans hits the road to match up with the San Francisco 49ers next Sunday. The 3:25 p.m. game can be seen on Fox 8. The Fox 8 Tailgate will air live at 10 a.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes

Latest News

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the start of an NFL football game...
Saints’ Cam Jordan will miss first game of his career due to injury vs. Rams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13), quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New Orleans...
While questionably on sideline, Bruce Arians admits to barking at Lattimore before brawl with Bucs
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) takes the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers...
Allen: Andy Dalton will remain starting quarterback against Rams
Saints tight end Juwan Johnson pulls in a TD reception Sunday (Nov. 13) in a 20-10 loss to the...
Saints’ offense stalls on the road; Steelers win, 20-10