2 shootings in one night leaves 2 victims injured in Shreveport

One injured during shooting at party ; drive by shooting at victim sitting in truck
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.(WRDW)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 7:44 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man went to a party at Melvin’s Landing on Cross Lake Boulevard and ends up getting shot, and another man is shot at while parked near apartments.

On Nov. 20, at 2:18 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department learned from a victim that he was shot while at a party at Melvin’s Landing, on the 1500 block of Cross Lake Boulevard. The victim stated while at the party someone began shooting. He was hit twice in the left arm.

Relatives at the party took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

There is currently no information about the suspect and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

On Nov. 20, a short time later, SPD learned another man was parked in his truck on Samford Avenue near the Mikado Apartments when a vehicle drove by and someone began to shoot at the victim. The victim was hit in his right arm and right leg.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no information about the suspect and no arrests have been made.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information about either of these cases, please call the SPD at (318) 673-7300.

