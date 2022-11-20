Ask the Doctor
1 dead, several injured in Massachusetts bus crash

One person is dead following a bus crash in Massachusetts.
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 6:49 AM CST
WALTHAM, Mass. (CNN) - One person is dead and several people are severely injured following a bus crash in Waltham, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

The Waltham Fire Department said a charter bus crashed into a tree.

The bus was carrying mostly students from Brandeis University.

Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin did not say how serious the injuries were. The identity of the person who died has not been released.

