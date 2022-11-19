Vacant multi-story building catches fire; building has caught fire multiple times in 2022

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responds to a very tall multi-story building that has caught fire again near downtown Shreveport.

On Nov. 19, at 9:25 a.m., SFD responded to a reported fire at a tall multi-story building on the corner of Linwood Avenue and Texas Street. When firefighters arrived they discovered multiple fires in the building. The SFD was able to get on the scene by 9:30 a.m. and get the fires under control by 9:48 a.m.

The building is vacant and has no utilities attached.

SFD says that this building has caught on fire several times in 2022, they believe homeless people are building small fires inside to keep warm.

The investigation is currently ongoing. SFD is trying to locate any of the occupants of the building who may have been involved.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.