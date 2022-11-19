Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Vacant multi-story building catches fire; building has caught fire multiple times in 2022

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responds to a very tall multi-story building that has caught fire again near downtown Shreveport.

On Nov. 19, at 9:25 a.m., SFD responded to a reported fire at a tall multi-story building on the corner of Linwood Avenue and Texas Street. When firefighters arrived they discovered multiple fires in the building. The SFD was able to get on the scene by 9:30 a.m. and get the fires under control by 9:48 a.m.

The building is vacant and has no utilities attached.

SFD says that this building has caught on fire several times in 2022, they believe homeless people are building small fires inside to keep warm.

The investigation is currently ongoing. SFD is trying to locate any of the occupants of the building who may have been involved.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
James Carstensen
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility

Latest News

Fire on the corner of Linwood Avenue, Texas Street
Fire on Linwood Avenue and Texas Street; Multi-story building catches fire again
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
Silver Alert issued for John Lydick of Dry Prong