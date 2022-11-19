Turkey Fry Guys host fundraiser; deep-fried turkeys help abused children

Ask the Doctor
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Turkey Fry Guys raise funds for Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center (GHCAC) to support abused children by selling deep-fried turkeys.

On Nov. 19, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., maybe as soon as 12 p.m., Turkey Fry Guys will be frying up turkeys that were pre-ordered by the public in support of the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center.

The frying is happening at House of Carpets and Lighting Parking Lot, 4344 Youree Drive, Shreveport.

Each of the turkeys was $70 and all of the funds will go to the nonprofit.

The Turkey Fry Guys chose to support the Gingerbread House because one of their wives sat on a Grand Jury. She heard cases involving heartbreaking stories of children being abused. Knowing that the Gingerbread House did meaningful work to help children, she suggested the nonprofit be the beneficiary of the fundraiser.

If you are interested in donating to the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center, visit https://gingerbreadhousecac.org/.

