Tracking up and down shower chances heading into Thanksgiving Weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! The final weekend we have before Thanksgiving to get things prepared and ready to go for the big holiday weekend ahead! It is cool out there with a whole lot of cloud cover, struggling temperatures only reached the 40s this afternoon. Tonight, we will see cloud cover dissipate with lows dropping to near freezing again.

Tomorrow, sunny skies but staying cool. It will be a nice Sunday, with highs in the low and mid-50s expected. Clouds will begin to increase going into the late afternoon and evening hours due to the incoming rain chances on Monday. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the 30s again, it will be another cold one.

Looking ahead to Monday we are expecting some rain through the ArkLaTex to start the holiday week. Temperatures will struggle again to make it into the upper-40s. Not everyone will see rain but it is an expectation. Rain chances heading into Thanksgiving continue to evolve as we get close to the Holiday. We have met in the middle between model trending, now expecting rain but not a complete widespread washout. We will continue to watch this as it develops.

