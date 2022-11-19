Silver Alert issued for John Lydick of Dry Prong
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - A silver alert has been issued for a missing Dry Prong man, John Lydick.
Louisana State Police said Lydick, 82, is five foot four, weighs 140 pounds, has gray hair and blue eyes.
He drives a white 2011 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Louisiana tag B741979.
If you see Mr. Lydick, call the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-627-3261 or 911.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.