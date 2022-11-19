Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

North Carolina holiday parade float crash injures 1 person

Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is stopped as people gather around. (WTVD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A holiday parade in North Carolina was canceled on Saturday after a truck pulling a float crashed and injured at least one person, news outlets reported.

Witnesses told WTVD-TV that people attending the Raleigh Christmas Parade heard the truck’s driver screaming that he had lost control of the vehicle and couldn’t stop it before the crash.

One person was taken to a hospital by ambulance, The News and Observer reported.

The person struck by the float had been participating in the parade, a Raleigh Police Department news release says.

Police advised drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
James Carstensen
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility

Latest News

A lake-effect snowstorm hit parts of New York state Friday.
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops northern New York state
Aerial shots show the out-of-control truck pulling a float slowly down the street before it is...
RAW/NO SOUND: Out-of-control truck injures 1 during parade
President Joe Biden speaks during the Pennsylvania Democratic Party's 3rd Annual Independence...
Biden at 80: A ‘respecter of fate’ mulls 2nd White House bid
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced a $60 million air defense package for Ukraine...
UK PM Sunak on surprise trip to Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy