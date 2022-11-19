Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN, OKLA. (KSLA) - The McCurtain Country Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has posted on Facebook regarding a man who was reported missing by his wife.

On Nov. 19, MCSO is asking the public for help locating David Smith, 58, from Broken Bow. Smith was reported missing by his wife, who stated she spoke with him around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, on Nov. 17.

He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pickup truck with an Oklahoma tag: JLF-819.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, please call 580-286-3331.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.