Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County

David Smith, 58.
David Smith, 58.(MCSO)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN, OKLA. (KSLA) - The McCurtain Country Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has posted on Facebook regarding a man who was reported missing by his wife.

On Nov. 19, MCSO is asking the public for help locating David Smith, 58, from Broken Bow. Smith was reported missing by his wife, who stated she spoke with him around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, on Nov. 17.

He was last seen driving a 2013 white Chevrolet pickup truck with an Oklahoma tag: JLF-819.

If you have any information on Smith’s whereabouts, please call 580-286-3331.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
FBI now investigating Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
James Carstensen
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
Ware Youth Center in Coushatta, La.
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
Jalynn Hope Reed, 16.
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help

Latest News

Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
Shreveport's Real Time Crime Center
Shreveport councilman says Real Time Crime Center should be under leadership of SPD
James Carstensen
Shreveport City Council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results
Auto inventory increasing in ArkLaTex
Auto inventory increasing in ArkLaTex