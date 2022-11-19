Cool weekend with a big warm up next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! It is going to be a cooler day today and a bit gloomy at times. Highs today will struggle to reach the low-50s and there is a chance for a stray shower or two. The cloudy skies will continue through into the late afternoon with some decreasing clouds going into the nighttime hours. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing again.

Tomorrow, more sunshine is expected but it will stay cool. Highs in the low-50s are again expected. Sunny skies will dominate the ArkLaTex through most of the day. Increasing clouds are expected tomorrow evening with lows dropping to the 30s again. Some stray showers tomorrow night and overnight might be possible.

Showers are expected Monday but not everyone will see them. Light showers in the southern counties and parishes are possible through midday. Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, still looking mostly dry with some scattered showers being possible on the day.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.