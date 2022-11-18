Staying cool over the weekend, but next week is looking warmer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A reinforcing shot of chilly air will keep temperatures 10-15 degrees cooler than average for this time of year over the weekend, but we’ll be quiet otherwise. Slightly warmer weather is set to return next week as we head toward the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

We’ll stay mostly cloudy and chilly as we head through this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will fall through the 40s and eventually into the mid to upper 30s overnight.

Gray skies will hang in on your Saturday, but some sunshine may peek through at times. We’ll continue to see chilly conditions with temperatures barely reaching the upper 40s to low 50s by afternoon.

Sunday looks brighter with sunnier skies expected. We’ll start off frosty with a freeze in the morning. The afternoon looks cool, but dry with temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will thicken back up again on Monday. A passing upper level disturbance may bring a few showers with it, but moisture in the atmosphere will be limited so no significant rain is expected. Temperatures will once again be cool with highs in the low 50s.

We’ll see some sunshine and slightly warmer weather back on Tuesday. Highs will get back closer to average in the low 60s.

Clouds will be on the increase once again Wednesday ahead of another disturbance, but little in the way of rain is expected. A few showers are expected again on Thanksgiving, but the day isn’t looking like a washout. Dry weather and sunshine should return for your shopping plans on Black Friday.

Temperatures will run near average for late November with highs in the low to mid 60s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.