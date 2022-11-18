Staying cool into the weekend; rain chances return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Friday! Despite it being cold at the start, it is always a happy Friday. Today will see more cloud cover than yesterday, but no rain from those clouds. Highs today will reach the mid-50s, which has been the trend this entire week. Tonight, cold temperatures are expected again with some folks expected to see the freezing point again.

Tomorrow there is a slight chance of showers, I’m putting a 20% on the day and that may even be high based on the data for Saturday. Highs once again will reach the mid-50s. Most of you will not see rain so if you have outdoor plans, don’t cancel them. Lows tomorrow night will drop to near freezing again.

Now, next week. We are still tracking chances for rain and they begin on Monday. It won’t be widespread but if it does rain, it will be a very cold rain like this past Monday. A major shift has occurred in the expectations for Wednesday and Thursday, the rain chances have plummeted and now are on the much lower-end of the spectrum. We are still seeing a few showers Wednesday afternoon and evening, with some holding on until Thursday morning, but it is not looking nearly as widespread or long-winded as previous model runs have suggested. We will continue to watch the Thanksgiving holiday.

