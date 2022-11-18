Speciality Louisiana license plate supporting the arts; contest being held for design

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Partnership for the Arts (LPA) has received approval in the 2022 legislative session, allowing for a specialty license plate to support the arts.

On Nov. 13, LPA announced the approval for a specialty license plate in support of the state’s arts. LPA is hosting a design contest for artists to submit designs for the plate.

The winner of the design will have their art on the state’s plate, receive a $1,000 reward, and will be invited to join the Louisiana Partnership for the Arts at the unveiling of the new plate in Baton Rouge at Arts day. The event will be happening in February 2023.

“We are seeking a piece of artwork that considers and reflects on Louisiana’s artistic history, diversity, and cultural profile. This plate should represent the life-changing and transformative impact of the arts in Louisiana,” said Barry Stevens, LPA board member and CEO of the Northeast Louisiana Art Council.

Proposal submissions are due on Jan. 15, through the portal at https://www.artforlouisiana.com/arts-license-plate. This commission is open statewide to working artists, 18 years of age and older.

How much will the license plate cost?

The plate will have a one-time fee of $8 for a new plate and a $3.50 charge for the plate itself. After that, there will be a $50 charge added to your bi-annual registration fee. ($61.50 on top of your existing registration the first time around, and $50 every other year after that)

What’s it for?

For one, you get an amazing-looking license plate in the State of Louisiana. The best part, you get to be a hero of the arts in our state, ensuring that there is a voice for arts and culture at the table for important decisions made across the state.

When do you get your plate?

The plates will likely be distributed in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.