Shreveport city council candidate files lawsuit challenging election results

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - One of the candidates who ran for the Shreveport City Council District B seat has now filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the Nov. 8 election.

James Carstensen, a Republican, ran against the following other candidates:

Gary Brooks (D)

Craig Lee (I)

Mavice Thigpen (D)

According to results on the Louisiana Secretary of State’s website, Brooks and Thigpen will face each other in a runoff on Dec. 10. However, Carstensen is alleging these results are not accurate.

On Nov. 17, the candidate filed a lawsuit in Caddo Parish District Court. The suit states numerous voters in Caddo Parish have evidence that there were irregularities during the election. Also in the suit, Carstensen says redistricting in the parish took place so close to Election Day that the proper maps were not used during the election. He says the maps were not properly released by city engineers, and that the maps that were used were never approved.

“This caused chaos in the creation of the ballot,” the suit states.

Carstensen goes on to claim district lines were not properly used to determine the location of voters and the councilman they should be voting for. The suit states that Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike Spence called Carstensen and told him there were irregularities in some of the voting machines and that the secretary of state took possession of those cartridges to have them examined in Baton Rouge.

Below is the full text of the lawsuit, including examples of the alleged irregularities:

