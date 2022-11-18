Ask the Doctor
Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission offering warm place to sleep for those in need
By Jade Myers
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Every time the weather turns cold, our attention turns to people who don’t have access to heat.

The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission says they treat these temperatures as a “red alert” situation and offer a warm place for people to spend the night.

”We don’t want nobody to freeze to death, hypothermia. So, we set up extra spots and cots so we can intake people in. We set up areas for people to sleep in, make sure we have plenty of heat, blankets, and cots, and pillows and stuff like that,” said Larry Otwell, executive director at the mission.

He says inclement weather brings all hands on deck.

“This week, probably since Monday, we’ve had 15-20 overnight. Some people have come back multiple nights.”

Otwell says he also expects more people to come to the shelter this year due to inflation.

“It’s had us adjust the way we do things over the last couple of years. When you got a single mom that’s got two kids, she’s got a whole two full time jobs to have a house, if she loses one of them she’s at the Rescue Mission.”

He says the doors are always open to those in need.

“Just come to the men or women’s side. We normally do our intakes Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., but anytime we’re in inclement weather we run 24-hours a day.”

The mission is also always in need of volunteers and donations. If you’d like to register to volunteer on Thanksgiving, click here.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

