Saints’ Cam Jordan will miss first game of his career due to injury vs. Rams

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the start of an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) before the start of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)(Rusty Costanza | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints will be without seven players when the Los Angeles Rams come to town, including defensive end Cam Jordan.

On Friday’s practice report, Jordan was listed as having an eye injury. It will be the first game of Jordan’s career that he will miss due to injury.

He missed one game in 2021 due to the league’s COVID protocols.

The Saints will also miss Marcus Davenport, J.T. Gray, James Hurst, Mark Ingram, Marshon Lattimore, and Pete Werner.

Veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry, along with Ryan Ramczyk and Malcolm Roach, were limited in practice Friday.

Earlier in the week, head coach Dennis Allen said Andy Dalton will remaining the starting quarterback for the black and gold, at least for this week, despite stalling in the team’s 20-10 loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week.

Jameis Winston has not been on the injury report in weeks.

More: While questionably on sideline, Bruce Arians admits to barking at Lattimore before brawl with Bucs

The Saints host the Los Angeles Rams Sunday at noon on Fox 8. Coverage begins with the Fox 8 Tailgate at 10 a.m.

