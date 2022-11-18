Ask the Doctor
Pastors on Patrol hosting Patrol Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) City Chaplains, Pastor on Patrol, speaks to KSLA about its upcoming prayer vigil and Thanksgiving turkey giveaway.

On Nov. 18, Pastor Calvin Kimble and Pastor Montrell Whitaker, the City Chaplains, are speaking about Pastors on Patrol will be having a prayer vigil and then will be hosting a turkey giveaway to help families out for Thanksgiving.

Pastors on Patrol’s goal is to become a bridge between the community and the police department, with the idea of a family that prays together, stays together.

The prayer vigil and turkey giveaway will be happening on Nov. 19 at 12 p.m. at Shoppers Value, located at 3709 Greenwood Road.

The event is first come first serve and there are no requirements to receive a turkey.

INTERVIEW: Pastors on Patrol speak about Prayer Vigil and Turkey Giveaway
