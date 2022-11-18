Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware

Miller County, Ark. (KSLA) - According to Miller County Judge, Cathy Hardin Harrison, the county’s mainframe was attacked by ransomware, affecting about 55 counties.

On Nov. 15, Miller County Judge Cathy Hardin Harrison made a post on Facebook regarding the ransomware attack on Miller County’s mainframe. Accordingly, 55 counties have been affected by the attack. Harrison says the Arkansas Information Systems (AIS) came in and wiped two computers in the county treasury, county clerk, and county judges’ office.

“This is how it was explained to me, basically, it was like a bomb hit their main frame. It didn’t penetrate the main frame, but when it hit, it exploded sending out 1,000s of small bombs that did reach all of our workstations,” says Judge Harrison as she tries to explain what happened. “Apprentice is having to wipe all the computers across the state. I am hearing that we should be up and running in a couple of weeks. I hope this makes sense, I don’t know a lot about the mechanics of computers.”

Judge Harrison’s Facebook Post:

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.