Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.

On November 16, a bond forfeiture warrant was issued for Montrel Hatton, the alleged suspect in the June shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall, for failing to appear on a pre-trial hearing. Upon Hatton’s release, the bond conditions had included a GPS ankle monitor and stipulations regarding contact with the shooting victims. The bond forfeiture warrant was for aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family violence, the sheriff’s office said.

Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Then he contacted a probation officer with the Harrison County Probation Department, who oversees pre-trrial release subjects. Hatton’s comments to the probation officer were alarming, and concern grew for Hatton and the victims in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

As the day progressed, information was received that Hatton was possibly located in the 500 block of Pearson Street in Avinger.

Multiple members of HCSO responded to that location in Cass County, along with members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County DA’s Office. Deputies attempted to speak with Hatton inside a residence. Members of his family were in the residence, as well, the sheriff’s office says. They say Hatton then attempted to take his life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and EMS was requested. Avinger Fire Department, along with LifeNet EMS responded, and Hatton was care-flighted to LSU Shreveport. He died as a result of his injuries at approximately 7:25 p.m.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and will lead this investigation, which is standard practice on all suicide incidents.

Police Chief Cliff Carruth said the shooting happened inside the store.

