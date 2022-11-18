Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Man accused in Marshall store shooting fails to appear in court, shoots self when deputies arrive at residence

Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983
Montrel Hatton, DOB: 2/20/1983(Harrison County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A man who was arrested following a shooting on June 6 at CitiTrends, a store in Marshall, shot himself when law enforcement arrived at a home where he was located on Thursday to find out why he failed to appear in court, the sheriff’s office says.

On November 16, a bond forfeiture warrant was issued for Montrel Hatton, the alleged suspect in the June shooting at Citi Trends in Marshall, for failing to appear on a pre-trial hearing. Upon Hatton’s release, the bond conditions had included a GPS ankle monitor and stipulations regarding contact with the shooting victims. The bond forfeiture warrant was for aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family violence, the sheriff’s office said.

Thursday at around 10:30 a.m., the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was notified that Hatton had disabled the ankle monitor. Then he contacted a probation officer with the Harrison County Probation Department, who oversees pre-trrial release subjects. Hatton’s comments to the probation officer were alarming, and concern grew for Hatton and the victims in this case, the sheriff’s office said.

As the day progressed, information was received that Hatton was possibly located in the 500 block of Pearson Street in Avinger.

Multiple members of HCSO responded to that location in Cass County, along with members of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Cass County DA’s Office. Deputies attempted to speak with Hatton inside a residence. Members of his family were in the residence, as well, the sheriff’s office says. They say Hatton then attempted to take his life with a self-inflicted gunshot.

Life-saving measures were immediately administered, and EMS was requested. Avinger Fire Department, along with LifeNet EMS responded, and Hatton was care-flighted to LSU Shreveport. He died as a result of his injuries at approximately 7:25 p.m.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division responded and will lead this investigation, which is standard practice on all suicide incidents.

From previous story, Suspect identified in Marshall shooting that injured two:

Police Chief Cliff Carruth said the shooting happened inside the store.
Suspect fled scene in Marshall shooting that injured two

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
New video shows alleged fight, FBI looking into Charlotte woman’s death in Mexico
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
The body of 7-year-old Troy Khoeler was found inside a washing machine at his parents' home in...
Parents charged after son found dead in washing machine
Sebastian Hernandez-Velazquez, 16.
16-year-old teen missing from Hope, Arkansas
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’

Latest News

US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana)
Sen. Bill Cassidy announces he will not enter governor’s race
Joshua Franks
Suspect arrested in Vick community after barricading from APSO
ransomware attacks in Miller County, Arkansas.
Miller County’s courthouse office mainframe attacked by ransomware
How seeing graphic content online impacts mental health