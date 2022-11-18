Ask the Doctor
MAKING ENDS MEET: Last minute Thanksgiving savings tips

(WAFB)
By Biskie Duncan
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - There’s no denying it, Thanksgiving can be expensive, and if you wait until the last minute to get your goods, you can definitely expect to pay a little more. If you haven’t started planning yet, don’t panic! We’ve got some quick tips that can guarantee your turkey day will be tasty and delicious.

First, learn to love generic. Store brands can cost 20 to 25 percent less than name brands. Nobody can taste the difference in the cream of mushroom soup you used in the green bean casserole, we promise!

Next, don’t be afraid to ask guests to chip in, but always do it politely. A potluck is a fun way for your friends and family to show off their favorite recipes. And for those that don’t cook? Let them handle the beverages or ice, or even ask them to provide utensils or paper goods. It’s one less thing for you to stress about the day of the big meal.

Finally, make a list! Everyone makes fun of us, but we love our Thanksgiving list. It lets you create a menu, line up your ingredients to buy, and keeps your cooking on track and overall, eases stress. A list may seem tedious to some, but it can keep you from splurging (or even forgetting) certain items.

