Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Louisiana sees recent rise in STI cases

By Amma Siriboe
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Among Louisiana’s nine public health regions, Lake Charles ranks the best when it comes to the amount of people getting sexually transmitted infections, or STI’s.

However, experts worry about the increasing numbers seen here.

“If you want to protect yourself, the fewer sexual partners you have. the less your risk is going to be. The more partners you have especially within a short time frame, the higher your risk is going to be,” Region 5 Medical Director Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh said.

Cavanaugh said although condoms are relatively a good form of protection, it is possible to still transmit some STI’s, even when using one.

“For example, herpes. Herpes is one of the ones that can be transferred from skin to skin contact so a condom will not be a one-hundred percent effective in preventing it,” she said.

And as a preventative measure to assure that you are aware of exactly what is going on in your body, Cavanaugh advises the following: “We usually recommend routine screening for people who may be engaged in high risk activity at least annually. Sometimes we recommend more than annually in the case of a new partner or known exposure to an STI.”

This will help identify cases that may be asymptomatic.

When there are symptoms, things that you could look for is a rash or discharge. However, it can get tricky, Cavanaugh said.

“Symptoms can be confused with other things. For example, a rash, poison ivy can cause a rash, contact dermatitis can cause a rash,” she said.

Cavanaugh says African-Americans ages 20 to 39 are disproportionately impacted by STI’s.

However, the key is to be mindful of your status to help bring down the numbers.

“If you ever have symptoms, consult a health care provider and don’t be afraid to talk about it,” she said.

Cavanaugh HIV and syphilis tend to impact men more than women, and gonorrhea and chlamydia are close to 50/50.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
A Shreveport woman died at Ochsner LSU Health six days after being mortally injured in a...
Shreveport woman dies 6 days after being hurt in wreck
Chad Lamar Dorsey, DOB: 8/2/1982
Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty
Thomas Todd, 16.
Parkway High teen runs away; Bossier Crime Stoppers asks public for help

Latest News

How seeing graphic content online impacts mental health
How seeing graphic content online impacts mental health
How seeing graphic content online impacts mental health
The LDH says there have been five pediatric deaths due to the flu across the U.S. and one of...
La. flu cases reach highest point in five years
A vaccine trial is underway as researchers hope to better tackle flu season using mRNA...
LSUHS researchers looking for people to help them develop a better flu vaccine