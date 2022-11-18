Ask the Doctor
La. flu cases reach highest point in five years

The LDH says there have been five pediatric deaths due to the flu across the U.S. and one of...
The LDH says there have been five pediatric deaths due to the flu across the U.S. and one of those cases was in Louisiana.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Health says in Louisiana, the flu has reached its highest point in the past five years. The LDH says there have been five pediatric deaths due to the flu across the U.S. and one of those cases was in the state. Compared to the national average, Louisiana is seeing twice as many people heading to the doctor’s office with flu-like symptoms.

Regional Medical Director, Dr. Martha Whyte said the first thing you can do this flu season, is getting the shot.

“Another thing is if you feel poorly, please stay home, if you’re not sick enough to stay home or really need to be at work, think about wearing a mask if you’re going to be around others,” said Whyte.

Family practitioner, Dr. Donald Givler, said last year was a mild flu season compared to this year’s dramatic increase in cases.

“The precautions that we took to reduce covid were probably more effective at reducing the flu than reducing covid, so we had a very light flu season last year, so we’re definitely seeing more people sick early than in the past,” said Givler.

Whyte emphasizes the importance of doing your part before hospitals get overwhelmed.

“On top of influenza, were also have RSV ... so we have a bunch of things out there making people feel really poorly so the more that these pile on top of each other the busier are health care systems become, and we know we have a shortage of nursing and staffing,” said Whyte.

Officials said it’s just as important to protect others from the flu as it is to protect yourself. Whyte said it’s really important to wash your hands and if you’re having flu-like symptoms, such as body aches, fever, or sore throat, go to your doctor.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

