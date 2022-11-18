Ask the Doctor
How seeing graphic content online impacts mental health

By Kori Johnson
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Videos of a woman being attacked in Mexico have gone viral on social media after confirmation of her death.

Shanquella Robinson was found dead in her hotel room while vacationing with friends in Cabo San Lucas in October. Circulating videos show what appears to be someone attacking Robinson. Despite alleged reports that her death was a result of alcohol poisoning, Robinson’s death certificate from Mexico shows she died due to a severe spinal cord injury.

At this time, no one has been charged with any crime in connection with the case. North Carolina state officials have only confirmed that a U.S. citizen has died in Mexico.

The graphic nature of these videos brings up the question of what seeing disturbing content online does to someone’s mental health. Dr. Abigail Johnson with Johnson Behavioral Health Group sat down with KSLA to discuss the following questions:

  • How does social media play a role in our mental well-being?
  • What does watching traumatic, disturbing content do to our mental health?
  • What are the long-term effects of seeing brutal acts online? How does PTSD play a role?
  • What are ways to protect our mental health on social media when disturbing content is trending?
