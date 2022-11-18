Ask the Doctor
Georgia man dead after wreck in DeSoto Parish

(MGN)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - According to Louisiana State Police, a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Georgia man just before 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.

The incident occurred on LA Highway 513 near Kyle Porter Road.

Initial investigation shows that Damien Milligan, 42, was driving a 2019 Ram pick-up on the highway, when he drove off the road and hit the trailer of a parked 2010 Mack truck. After the impact, the Ram became fully engulfed in flames.

Milligan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say they don’t expect impairment to be a factor and it is unclear if a seatbelt was used.

The crash remains under investigation.

