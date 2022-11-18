Ask the Doctor
Furry Friends Friday: Baby bear Andy comes dressed up to meet KSLA

Andy is visiting from Parish Paws
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An adorable little teddy bear puppy has come to visit KSLA from Parish Paws.

On Nov. 18, Adorable pup, Andy was a little grouchy being dressed up as a teddy bear for his visit to KSLA, even then he is still well-behaved.

Andy was born in the Caddo Parish Animal Services shelter with his 10 other siblings. He is about 10 - 12 weeks old and is ready to be adopted. If you are looking for a bigger dog, Andy will weigh up to 50 - 55 lbs.

If you are interested in meeting Andy or any of his siblings, apply for an adoption application at https://www.parishpaws.org/adoption-application.html or email at meganeverett@parishpaws.org.

