City of Shreveport website is down

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport says the system that supports its website and the websites for thousands of municipalities throughout the country is experiencing an outage.

“We are working as quickly as possible to restore access to www.ShreveportLA.gov,” says a statement from the city.

Any updates will be provided on the City of Shreveport’s Facebook page.

