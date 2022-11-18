40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18.

The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is still undetermined at this time, but the coroner’s office said the death was not a result of a stabbing or a shooting.

We have reached out to the Paragon Casino Resort for more information on the death of Paul.

“Paragon Casino Resort is saddened by the recent death that took place on our property. Paragon management is cooperating with Tunica Biloxi Tribal Police in all areas of the ongoing investigation. As always, the safety and security of all of our guests is our primary concern and our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.”

News Channel 5 was told by Paragon Management that if and when they have more information from the Tribal Police Department, they will issue that as well.

This is the second dead person to be found at the Paragon Casino over the last two months. Back on Oct. 3, the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was also found at the resort. According to the coroner’s office, Barrere’s official cause of death has still not been determined at this time.

