Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

40-year-old found dead at Paragon Casino Resort, 2nd reported death at resort in 2 months

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Channel 5 that a person was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in one of the hotel rooms Friday, November 18.

The coroner’s office identified the person as 40-year-old Jacob Paul. The cause of death is still undetermined at this time, but the coroner’s office said the death was not a result of a stabbing or a shooting.

We have reached out to the Paragon Casino Resort for more information on the death of Paul.

News Channel 5 was told by Paragon Management that if and when they have more information from the Tribal Police Department, they will issue that as well.

This is the second dead person to be found at the Paragon Casino over the last two months. Back on Oct. 3, the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was also found at the resort. According to the coroner’s office, Barrere’s official cause of death has still not been determined at this time.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Smith, 58.
Man goes missing from Broken Bow, McCurtain County
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Two shootings in one night leave two injured.
2 shootings in one night leave 2 victims injured in Shreveport
Seth Cullen Dubois, 38, of Shreveport, was arrested the morning of June 1, 2021, in the 800...
Caddo teacher accused of dozens of sex crimes

Latest News

The Chevrolet’s driver was flown to the hospital by Life Air Rescue; and a Caddo Fire District...
Head-on collision near Mooringsport sends elderly man, woman to the hospital
A screenshot from dashcam footage from the deputy-involved shooting that led to the death of...
WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death
South Choctaw shooting
1 person killed in shooting in Baton Rouge, officials say
Officer-involved shooting scene
Person shot by deputy after allegedly stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
driver driving generic
Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving