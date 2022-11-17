Ask the Doctor
Teachers, staff members at TISD receive one-time bonus just in time for holidays

Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas
Texas High School in Texarkana, Texas(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It has been almost three years since COVID-19 was first detected in China and not long after, in ArkLaTex. Now, area schools are showing appreciation for those who kept schools open during those difficult times.

Susan Waldrep is a 26-year veteran teacher and sponsor of the Texas High School leadership organization. On Thursday, Nov. 17, the group was preparing food baskets for needy residents, while Waldrep was still digesting the latest decision from the Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) Board of Trustees.

“Especially this time of year, getting that bonus retention bonus... it’s greatly appreciated,” Waldrep said.

School leaders have voted to give a $1,000 bonus to certified teachers and a $600 bonus to non-certified staff members. The district is using around $600,000 in federal stimulus funding to make this one-time bonus possible.

“We also recognize that COVID was a tough time for teachers and staff. This is a great way to honor their contributions in keeping kids in school and helping them recover when they return,” said TISD Superintendent Dr. Doug Brubaker.

Superintendent of TISD, Dr. Doug Brubaker
Superintendent of TISD, Dr. Doug Brubaker(KSLA)

Dr. Brubaker says this is not the first time they have given teachers a vote of confidence.

“We know that it is appreciated, and it comes at a good time right before the holidays,” the superintendent said.

This one-time bonus should be in employees’ paychecks as soon as Nov. 18.

“My husband has already checked to see how much I’m going to get. It’s pending in the account because you know, it’s like Christmas time and everyone is happy and also, I think it says they just appreciate us and everyone wants to be appreciated,” Waldrep said.

TISD has around 1,000 employees.

