Salvation Army of Texarkana holds turkey giveaway for families in need

The Salvation Army of Texarkana gave away more than 100 turkey to needy families on Thursday,...
The Salvation Army of Texarkana gave away more than 100 turkey to needy families on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.(KSLA)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Salvation Army in Texarkana lent a helping hand to area families Thursday, Nov. 17.

The nonprofit organization gave away 100 turkeys and food boxes just in time for Thanksgiving. San Terry is with the Salvation Army and says they teamed up with local sponsors to make this possible. She says the grocery boxes include special items for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“We had plenty of nice donors this year, provided us money to purchase these things for the needy and there will be a lots of enjoyment this year for Thanksgiving for those people who didn’t have anything before,” said Terry.

Families selected for this giveaway came from Bowie and Miller counties.

