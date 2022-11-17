Research by United Way of NWLA shows veterans suffer financial hardships

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Studies continue to show that many veterans suffer from serious financial hardships.

The United Way of Northwest Louisiana released its ALICE research in November. ALICE stands for asset, limited, income, constraint and employed, and is used as a classification group for some veterans.

A 2019 study shows 36% of veterans were labelled as ALICE or below, compared to the national average of 27%. This study consisted of families that work more than one job and still struggle to stay afloat.

“What we are finding is that when the government provides additional resources and assistance to people, is that they do fare a little bit better. While Louisiana has the rate of ALICE veterans, their plight is a lot less than the people who are not veterans. So we want to make sure that people know programs that United Way provides,” said Latoria Thomas, president of United Way of NWLA.

