RADE: Oklahoma man arrested in 90-pound marijuana seizure on I-49

Thomas Huynh
Thomas Huynh(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:12 PM CST
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A 73-year-old man from Oklahoma was arrested for possessing 90 pounds of marijuana, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said on Nov. 15, Thomas Huynh was pulled over for a traffic stop on I-49 near Airbase Road by a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit, which is a part of RPSO’s Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Unit.

The officer conducting the stop said there was a strong odor of marijuana. The vehicle was searched, and the 90 pounds of marijuana was located in the trunk.

Huynh was taken into custody and placed under arrest without incident. RPSO said Huynh admitted to being hired to transport the marijuana from Oklahoma to New Orleans.

Huynh was transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for improper lane use and possession of marijuana greater than 2.5 pounds. He was released on Nov. 16 on a $50,100 bond.

