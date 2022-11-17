Ask the Doctor
Quiet through the weekend; watching Thanksgiving for rain

By Austin Evans
Nov. 17, 2022
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Staying quiet today and through the weekend but after that, things begin to change, which we will get to in a moment. Probably going to wake up to some frost in the ArkLaTex. Sunny skies today and that will be all day with a cold start. Chilly conditions stick around with highs today reaching the mid-50s, otherwise a beautiful day. Lows tonight will drop to near freezing again, this time clear skies will not inhibit cooling like last night.

Tomorrow, cloud cover will increase and be slightly warmer, maybe reaching the upper-50s. It will still be quiet, just not as sunny. Tomorrow night there is a slight chance for some precipitation and it may be the frozen variety depending on when it happens. When I say slight, I mean maybe one county or parish may see it so don’t put too much thought into it. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the mid-30s.

The weekend holds slight chances for showers with highs staying chilly, the low-50s. Rain chances increase on Monday while we stay cool. We are watching Thanksgiving closely as it looks like the ArkLaTex may see a good bit of rain Wednesday and Thursday. We will give you the First Alert as to any changes, and make sure your festivities can be brought indoors.

