PSO proposes fuel-free power plan to increase power supply, stabilize customer bills

Solar and wind facilities proposed by PSO.
Solar and wind facilities proposed by PSO.(Sarah Hamaker/Portland General Electric via AP)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA (KSLA) - The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is proposing a plan to purchase multiple fuel-free facilities.

On Nov. 17, PSO asked the Oklahoma Corporation Commission (OCC) for approval for its fuel-free power plan. The plan would allow PSO to purchase three new wind farms and three new solar facilities that meet a total of 995.5 megawatts of new cost-effective renewable energy.

PSO says the proposed plan will help meet projected power needs while protecting customers from volatility in energy costs driven by high natural gas and power prices.

After all the facilities are online by the end of 2025, an average customer would see an initial monthly bill increase of $3.48 (2.6%). The company says due to market volatility because of supply chain issues or fuel costs, it’s difficult to project the precise impact on customers’ bills.

“At PSO we understand the importance of providing affordable service and through this plan, we are excited to keep delivering on that commitment to our customers,” said PSO President and Chief Operating Officer Leigh Anne Strahler. “This investment in fuel-free power is another step in our efforts to shield our customers against high costs while meeting their energy needs.”

The customers of PSO benefit from wind farms already. North Central Energy Facilities’ wind farms saved customers around $156 million in fuel costs from Oct. 22 to Dec. 2023. The facilities are expected to save customers $1 billion in fuel costs over 30 years.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

