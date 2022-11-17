Missing Benton teenager sought

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a teen who is missing from the Benton area.

Investigators say 16-year-old Brayson Daniel Donelson last was seen asleep in his bed at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Authorities say Donelson, who lives with his grandfather, is believed to have taken his grandfather’s car and wrecked it a short time later on Louisiana Highway 162.

Detectives believe the youth still is in the Benton area.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a photograph of Donelson but no physical description of him.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

