Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Food Drive
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Missing Benton teenager sought

Detectives believe he still is in the Benton area
Authorities say 16-year-old Brayson Daniel Donelson, who lives with his grandfather, is...
Authorities say 16-year-old Brayson Daniel Donelson, who lives with his grandfather, is believed to have taken his grandfather’s car and wrecked it a short time later on Louisiana Highway 162. Detectives believe he still is in the Benton area.(Source: Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a teen who is missing from the Benton area.

Investigators say 16-year-old Brayson Daniel Donelson last was seen asleep in his bed at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15.

Authorities say Donelson, who lives with his grandfather, is believed to have taken his grandfather’s car and wrecked it a short time later on Louisiana Highway 162.

Detectives believe the youth still is in the Benton area.

The Sheriff’s Office shared a photograph of Donelson but no physical description of him.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones
Devin White warms up for LSU Pro Day
Father of NFL linebacker Devin White dies suddenly after being incarcerated in Natchitoches jail
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Mike Hollins
‘Mike is a fighter and he’s showing it’: Former Baton Rouge athlete injured in Univ. of Va. shooting recovering after second surgery
"The Big Chill" ranks about midway on Stacker's list of the 25 best Thanksgiving movies of all...
25 best Thanksgiving movies of all time
This list is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by water systems and municipal...
Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex
Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’