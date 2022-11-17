Man on bicycle hit by car on Line Avenue

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of an accident at 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The incident occurred on Line Avenue near Evangeline Place and Drexel Drive. These roads are currently blocked off to traffic.

Officials say a man on a bicycle was hit by a car. The specifics of the incident are unclear at this time. They cyclist is said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

SPD responding to reports of major accident on Line Avenue (KSLA)

