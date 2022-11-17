Lufkin teacher makes fractions fun with motorcycle lesson

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Holding students’ attention while teaching them math isn’t the easiest task and sometimes teachers have to get creative to get the children involved.

Slack Elementary teacher Alfredo Garcia Jr. is using his motorcycle to make fractions more exciting.

Garcia has used his Harley-Davidson to teach fractions for five years by using the gas gauge and other parts of the motorcycle as educational tools. Students will use fractions during the class to determine how far the motorcycle can go on a tank of gas.

Garcia thought it’d be a good idea to relate the math problems to things his students see everyday.

“They get in their parents’ car, they know about the gas gauge,” Garcia said. “Parents know about the gas gauge. Hopefully it sparks a conversation with the parents.”

And it help the students learn without being stuck in the classroom.

“Anything that can grab their attention you know and hold it longer than we could normally hold onto it,” Garcia said. “Because it’s tough.”

Throughout the school year, it usually grabs students attention before the lessons even start.

“When I come on my way to school I tell my mom that that’s Mr. G’s motorcycle,” McKenzi Smith, one of the students said.

Garcia says he was able to bring together two of his passions, teaching and motorcycles, when he started teaching and his students natural curiosity of his biked sparked an idea.

“We were talking about fractions and I was riding my bike to school,” Garcia sad. “The kids ask me about it all the time. And I was like ‘Hey, maybe I can somehow.’ and it just clicked.”

Garcia hopes the lesson can stay with the students for years to come, and the experience they get by dealing with the motorcycle is a bonus to teaching them math.

“My big thing with all my students is they matter to me,” Garcia said. “And they’ll always matter to me. They’ll always be my kids.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.