LSU PD respond to reports of shots fired on campus
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a reported shooting on campus overnight.
Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert that read, “Officers are investigating a report of shots heard near Dalrymple at West Lakeshore. Avoid the area.”
Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
