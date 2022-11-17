LSU PD respond to reports of shots fired on campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officers with the LSU Police Department responded to a reported shooting on campus overnight.

Police informed the LSU community about the incident around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17 with an alert that read, “Officers are investigating a report of shots heard near Dalrymple at West Lakeshore. Avoid the area.”

Around 3:15 a.m., police announced officers completed the investigation and there is no further threat to campus.

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

