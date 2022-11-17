KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility

COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart.

And while that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties.

On KSLA News 12 at 6, the family of Solan Peterson, one of the boys who died by at hanging himself, talks exclusively with KSLA Chief Investigative Reporter Stacey Cameron. They say they worry the troubles at Ware still exist, and they fear the only criminal case related to their son’s death is going to end in a plea bargain or get dismissed.

