Firefighters make rescues and put out flames at Algiers vacant apartment complex
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was a fire at a vacant apartment complex in Algiers early Thursday morning.
Responders arrived in the 2200 block of Westbend Pkwy around 1:10 a.m. to find the structure fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters fought through the dense smoke and flames of the four-alarm fire, rescuing unhoused individuals that were inside
The fire is under investigation.
