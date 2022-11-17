Cool and dry for a few more days, but rain chances return next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for the weekend behind a cold front Friday. Moisture will be limited so although some clouds will move back in, no rain is expected. We do expect to track showers again next week.

We’ll stay mostly clear heading into tonight. Some clouds will start pushing back in by morning. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s tonight with a frost and freeze likely in many areas.

Look for clouds around tomorrow with some sunshine peeking through at times. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

More cool, but quiet weather is ahead for the weekend. We’ll see some sunshine along with a few clouds. Mornings will be cold in the low to mid 30s. Afternoons look cool and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll cloud up again on Monday with a few showers pushing back through. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Little in the way of rain is expected Tuesday or Wednesday although we can expect to see plenty of clouds around. Temperatures will inch back into the low 60s for highs with overnight lows getting back into the 40s to low 50s.

Right now more showers are expected on Thanksgiving, but the holiday is not looking like a rainout. Temperatures will run close to average for this time of year with highs in the low 60s.

Dry and seasonably cool weather may settle in for the remainder of the long holiday weekend.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

