Ask the Doctor
Getting Answers
Holiday Wish List
A Slice of Nice Contest
Advertise With Us
Yokem Connection
Hero of the Day

Cool and dry for a few more days, but rain chances return next week

By Jeff Castle
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A reinforcing shot of cool air arrives for the weekend behind a cold front Friday. Moisture will be limited so although some clouds will move back in, no rain is expected. We do expect to track showers again next week.

We’ll stay mostly clear heading into tonight. Some clouds will start pushing back in by morning. Temperatures will fall back into the 30s tonight with a frost and freeze likely in many areas.

Look for clouds around tomorrow with some sunshine peeking through at times. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

More cool, but quiet weather is ahead for the weekend. We’ll see some sunshine along with a few clouds. Mornings will be cold in the low to mid 30s. Afternoons look cool and dry with highs in the low to mid 50s.

We’ll cloud up again on Monday with a few showers pushing back through. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Little in the way of rain is expected Tuesday or Wednesday although we can expect to see plenty of clouds around. Temperatures will inch back into the low 60s for highs with overnight lows getting back into the 40s to low 50s.

Right now more showers are expected on Thanksgiving, but the holiday is not looking like a rainout. Temperatures will run close to average for this time of year with highs in the low 60s.

Dry and seasonably cool weather may settle in for the remainder of the long holiday weekend.

Have a great rest of your Thursday!

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Myers
Affidavit reveals Joaquin man killed woman as ‘sacrifice’
Timothy Hendricks, DOB: 1/1/1988
Registered sex offender from Keithville arrested on child porn charges
A Shreveport woman died at Ochsner LSU Health six days after being mortally injured in a...
Shreveport woman dies 6 days after being hurt in wreck
Chad Lamar Dorsey, DOB: 8/2/1982
Man accused of raping preteen pleads guilty
Police responded to the scene of a home in the 1200 block of Delhi Street in Bossier City, La....
Police called out to abandoned home in Bossier about human remains possibly found... turns out they’re turkey bones

Latest News

Rain returns next week
Jeff's Thursday afternoon weather update
Tracking potential rain for Thanksgiving
Quiet through the weekend; watching Thanksgiving for rain
Tracking potential rain for Thanksgiving
Austin's Thursday Late-Morning Weather Update
Sunny and quiet today
Austin's Thursday Morning Weather Update