APSO: Barricade situation in Vick after shot fired in house

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Parish Sheriff David Dauzat has confirmed there is a barricade situation in Vick, Louisiana, on M. Cole Road.

LaFargue Elementary School was placed on lockdown as a precaution, however, this situation is NOT at the school.

Dauzat said that a suspect fired a shot inside of a house. Louisiana State Police and a S.W.A.T. team are also on the scene with a perimeter around the house.

This is a developing story. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

