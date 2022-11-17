16-year-old teen missing from Hope, Arkansas

HOPE, Ark. (KSLA) - The Hope Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager.

On Nov. 16, HPD made a Facebook post asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen, Sebastion Hernandez-Velazquez, 16.

If you have seen Sebastian or know of any possible locations where he may be please contact the Hope Police Department at (870)777-3434 or Sergeant Todd Lauterbach at (870)722-2576.

