While questionably on sideline, Bruce Arians admits to barking at Lattimore before brawl with Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Saints fans need not worry anymore about what ignited an on-field brawl between Marshon Lattimore and several Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In an interview with The Athletic, former Buccaneers head coach and now senior advisor Bruce Arians admitted to barking at officials and Lattimore before things turned ugly, resulting in the ejection of Lattimore and Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans.

Arians received a warning letter from the NFL for being questionably present on the sideline during the Sept. 18 contest because there was reportedly not enough space in the press box.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers senior advisor to the general manager Bruce Arians is seen on the bench before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman) (Tyler Kaufman | AP)

Arians told The Athletic’s Dan Pompei he thought Lattimore held Bucs wide receiver Scotty Miller on the play in question.

“It was a bad call and I was chewing out the referee like I was chewing him out the first three quarters,” Arians says. “It wasn’t like nothing new. Then Marshon came by. I told him he was holding. He said he thought the pass was uncatchable. Bulls—. And then the melee started.”

Shortly after the exchange between Arians and Lattimore, the Saints star safety got into it with Tom Brady. Leonard Fournette got involved and Evans ran from the opposite side of the field to come to his quarterback’s aide, shoving Lattimore.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13), quarterback Tom Brady (12) and New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) get into an altercation during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) (Jonathan Bachman | AP)

The NFL says Arians was on a restricted part of the field when he started arguing with Lattimore. Arians accepted the warning and hasn’t been involved in any similar incidents since.

